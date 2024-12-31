Previous
Speedboat Running Down the River! by rickster549
Speedboat Running Down the River!

This guy was buzzing around the river and finally came by the pier where I was standing. Would have been a lot of fun to be out on that boat.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elisa Smith ace
Fabulous shot!
January 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super action shot
January 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot!
January 1st, 2025  
