Red Bellied Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3180

Red Bellied Woodpecker!

Still can't understand why they call this one a Red Bellied Woodpecker, as there is not a bit of red on it's belly. :-) Just on the head.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Nice shot
January 2nd, 2025  
