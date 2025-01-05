Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3184

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Just happened to see this guy up on the limb as I was headed back to the car. It wasn't making a sound. It let me walk right under him and around, but didn't really seem to be disturbed.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
872% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact