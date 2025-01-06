Sign up
Previous
Photo 3185
Presidential Profile!
Really slow today, so didn't get out for any shots. Did a macro on this John F Kennedy half dollar. Don't see the half dollar in circulation much anymore, so if I hang on to this one for a while longer, it might be worth a little more.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
2
Rick
@rickster549
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
Beautiful macro, that's the year Katja was born.
January 7th, 2025
