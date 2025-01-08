Previous
Squirrel With It's Prize! by rickster549
Photo 3187

Squirrel With It's Prize!

Saw this guy run up there and start positioning that nut to where he could start nibbling. It seemed to be real happy with it.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Rick
873% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful clarity and detail
January 9th, 2025  
