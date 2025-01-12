Previous
The Ibis, Poking the Ground! by rickster549
Photo 3191

The Ibis, Poking the Ground!

Saw a group of 4 of these guys out in the neighbors yard, so had to get the camera. They hung around and wasn't too afraid of me out there with the camera. Just wish I know what they are poking at in the ground, when it seems to be sight unseen.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Rick

