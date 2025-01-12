Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3191
The Ibis, Poking the Ground!
Saw a group of 4 of these guys out in the neighbors yard, so had to get the camera. They hung around and wasn't too afraid of me out there with the camera. Just wish I know what they are poking at in the ground, when it seems to be sight unseen.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10115
photos
155
followers
53
following
874% complete
View this month »
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
Latest from all albums
3434
3189
3487
3435
3190
3488
3436
3191
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th January 2025 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close