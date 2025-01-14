Previous
Bald Eagle Flying By! by rickster549
Bald Eagle Flying By!

Went down to my normal sunset spot and still had my big lens on, and saw this guy flying towards me, so was able to get some shots with it flying straight toward me.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Babs ace
He is a beauty
January 15th, 2025  
amyK ace
Super timing
January 15th, 2025  
gloria jones
Awesome
Awesome
January 15th, 2025  
