Previous
Photo 3193
Bald Eagle Flying By!
Went down to my normal sunset spot and still had my big lens on, and saw this guy flying towards me, so was able to get some shots with it flying straight toward me.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th January 2025 5:16pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
He is a beauty
January 15th, 2025
amyK
ace
Super timing
January 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Awesome
January 15th, 2025
