Previous
Photo 3194
Bird on the Suet!
Got this one out of the back window. Not sure what kind of bird it is, but it seemed to be enjoying the suet very much.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th January 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
