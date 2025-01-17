Sign up
Photo 3196
Squirrel Having a Snack!
Saw this guy jump up on a limb and start nibbling on that nut. Didn't seem too concerned about me standing there.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Diana
ace
So adorable with that big bushy tail.
January 18th, 2025
