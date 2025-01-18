Previous
Hooded Mergansers! by rickster549
Photo 3197

Hooded Mergansers!

Finally found a couple of these guys while out today. And they were actually being pretty still while I was trying to get the shots.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Rick

