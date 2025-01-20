Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3199
A Little More Oil and Water Today!
Couldn't make myself get out today, so tried some more of the oil and water. Tried the warm milk and oil as suggested by Wendy, but didn't get the best result from that. Probably operator error.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10139
photos
156
followers
53
following
876% complete
View this month »
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
Latest from all albums
3442
3197
3495
3443
3198
3496
3444
3199
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th January 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close