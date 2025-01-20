Previous
A Little More Oil and Water Today! by rickster549
A Little More Oil and Water Today!

Couldn't make myself get out today, so tried some more of the oil and water. Tried the warm milk and oil as suggested by Wendy, but didn't get the best result from that. Probably operator error.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
