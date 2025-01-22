Previous
One of the Quackers Swimming By! by rickster549
Photo 3201

One of the Quackers Swimming By!

Think this is probably one of the males, as there was another one just in front of it, with no color at all.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
876% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like a male for sure
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact