Previous
Photo 3208
Giant Oak Tree Full of Moss!
Pass this tree every night as I'm walking down to the pier for sunset. It is huge and it practically covered with moss. Not sure how old it would be, but it's obviously been there a long time.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light on the trees.
January 30th, 2025
