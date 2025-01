Thought I Was Going to Have to Run When I Saw this Guy!

Went to a new place today, and what a day it was. Lots of birds and alligators laying all over the place. As we were walking by this one, it moved and looked like it was about to start coming up the hill, but fortunately, it didn't and I got the shot and moved on. Sweetwater Wetlands Park, in Gainsville Fla.