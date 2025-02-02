Previous
Sand Hill Crane Having a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 3212

Sand Hill Crane Having a Snack!

More from the other day. Just like that red band on the head. Such a distinguished look.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
