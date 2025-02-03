Sign up
Previous
Photo 3213
Anhinga Enjoying the Morning Sun!
Saw this guy just sitting up there on the post. Seemed like he was really enjoying the morning sun. Although, it would have been nice if it had spread it's wings. Another for Sweetwater Wetlands Park.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Tags
birds-rick365
