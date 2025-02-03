Previous
Anhinga Enjoying the Morning Sun! by rickster549
Anhinga Enjoying the Morning Sun!

Saw this guy just sitting up there on the post. Seemed like he was really enjoying the morning sun. Although, it would have been nice if it had spread it's wings. Another for Sweetwater Wetlands Park.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
