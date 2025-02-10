Previous
Surfer in the Fog! by rickster549
Surfer in the Fog!

Wish I could have gotten this shot on a clear day. It was so foggy out there, I could hardly get the camera to focus on him. This is one of those electric surfboards. It has a 24 pound battery in it and the gentleman said that it will power the board for about 1.5 to 2.0 hours, depending on how much friction is on the board. He had a control trigger in his hand and the up and down is controlled by either leaning forward or backwards. I'll probably see him out there again, just hope it's a clear day.
Rick

gloria jones ace
Cool image
February 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
You ended up with a great shot.
February 11th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
I think it's a very cool image!
February 11th, 2025  
