Previous
Photo 3221
Osprey Looking Back!
Notice between it's legs, you can see that eye looking backwards. This one was in the process of eating lunch, so it was bending over and tearing off pieces of fish that it had caught earlier.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th February 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
How wonderful you framed the eye!
February 12th, 2025
