Osprey Looking Back! by rickster549
Photo 3221

Osprey Looking Back!

Notice between it's legs, you can see that eye looking backwards. This one was in the process of eating lunch, so it was bending over and tearing off pieces of fish that it had caught earlier.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Rick

Diana ace
How wonderful you framed the eye!
February 12th, 2025  
