Previous
Armadillo Doing His Thing! by rickster549
Photo 3223

Armadillo Doing His Thing!

Heard this guy initially rattling around in the leaves and then it headed out to cleared ground. It mostly had that snout down in the leaves but did come up for air for a little bit. :-)
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
883% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact