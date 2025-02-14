Previous
Gopher Tortoise Coming Out to Check Things Out! by rickster549
Gopher Tortoise Coming Out to Check Things Out!

This guy was coming out of it's hole, or so it seemed. It was just sitting there and I'm not sure where it was going. I went away and came back a little while later, and it was still there. So not sure about it's eating habits. :-)
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and details.
February 15th, 2025  
