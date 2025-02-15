Previous
White Tailed Squirrel! by rickster549
Photo 3225

White Tailed Squirrel!

Not sure what happened to this guy, but looks like it was shorted on the tail length, but guess it made up for it with the white tip. And those back feet don't look exactly right either.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Rick

