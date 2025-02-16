Previous
Surfers Riding in the River!
Surfers Riding in the River!

One more from yesterday showing the two out there riding around. The lady didn't seem to be quite as confident about standing up, but seems like kneeling like that would still be fun. Probably what I would prefer.
