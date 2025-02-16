Sign up
Previous
Photo 3226
Surfers Riding in the River!
One more from yesterday showing the two out there riding around. The lady didn't seem to be quite as confident about standing up, but seems like kneeling like that would still be fun. Probably what I would prefer.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th February 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
