Previous
Photo 3227
Oil and Water, Just Don't Mix!
Trying the old oil and water mixture today. Think I added too much oil this time. But will have to keep experimenting.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th February 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
