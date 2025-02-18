Sign up
Previous
Photo 3228
Red Shouldered Hawk Checking Things Out!
Wanted to go around to the front of this one, but as I started moving, it decided otherwise. So was good that I had got a few shots in this position before it took off.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10226
photos
158
followers
53
following
884% complete
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like it is listening to you
February 19th, 2025
