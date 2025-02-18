Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Checking Things Out! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk Checking Things Out!

Wanted to go around to the front of this one, but as I started moving, it decided otherwise. So was good that I had got a few shots in this position before it took off.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like it is listening to you
February 19th, 2025  
