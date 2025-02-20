Sign up
Previous
Photo 3230
Dandelion Bloom!
Saw this one out in the front yard so picked it and brought it in to try for some close-up shots. Think I've got some work to do.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th February 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
