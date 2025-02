Nanny Goat and Baby!

Not sure if those two are actually related or not, but that little one on the back of the white one, was sure hanging close. Really strange where I found these two. It sounded like that the goats had been placed in this overgrown area of woods and fenced in. There were signs about letting the goats clear your space and it seemed like they were doing a pretty good job. Even had an electric fence up to keep them in. Have never seen that before.