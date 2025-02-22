Previous
Reflections! by rickster549
Was checking out the Osprey nest today and it was nowhere to be seen. But was looking around the waters and noticed the reflections all over so had to get a few shots.
22nd February 2025

Rick

Diana ace
Lovely reflections, makes a great abstract.
February 23rd, 2025  
