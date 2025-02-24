Previous
Profile of the Nanny Goat! by rickster549
Photo 3234

Profile of the Nanny Goat!

One more from the goat crew. Didn't notice if any of the other had the goat-tee like this one, but this ones doing pretty well. Also, not sure what happened to this ones ears. :-( but it didn't have any. And it didn't have any horns either.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
886% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

L. H. ace
Hope where his ears were doesn’t hurt. Nice pic. Maybe he was born that way. Like the ‘goatee,’ ie beard.
February 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this poor goat, it seems to be quite happy.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact