Photo 3235
Photo 3235
A Navy Bird!
Saw this Navy H-60 Helicopter just sort of slowly passing over the water, like it may have been looking for something. So had to get a few shots of it against the blue skies, which finally showed up today.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th February 2025 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Barb
ace
Great capture!
February 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and tones.
February 26th, 2025
