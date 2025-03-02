Sign up
Previous
Photo 3240
Another Robin!
Saw this guy fly up and it actually sat there for a bit. Just wish I could have cleared that limb out of the view that goes over him.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10262
photos
158
followers
53
following
887% complete
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
Nice shot ... I like the creamy background. I saw some robins here in Iowa today. They are just now returning.
March 3rd, 2025
