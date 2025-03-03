Previous
Flowers! by rickster549
Photo 3241

Flowers!

Found these at the Ravine Gardens in Palatka Florida, the other day. At least they had some of these pretty flowers, as the azaleas were sure not in bloom. Think it might have been a little early for the azaleas.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
That’s such a beautiful spot. Hopefully you’ll see the azaleas.
March 4th, 2025  
