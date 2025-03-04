Sign up
Previous
Photo 3242
One of the Little Birds!
While trying to get a shot of the Osprey, saw this guy fly up on that limb, so thought I would try to get a few shots of it, as I was pretty certain that the Osprey wasn't going anywhere.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Taken
4th March 2025 11:45am
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Cute little bird.
March 5th, 2025
