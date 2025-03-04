Previous
One of the Little Birds! by rickster549
Photo 3242

One of the Little Birds!

While trying to get a shot of the Osprey, saw this guy fly up on that limb, so thought I would try to get a few shots of it, as I was pretty certain that the Osprey wasn't going anywhere.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Cute little bird.
March 5th, 2025  
