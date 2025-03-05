Male, Brown Headed Cowbird!

Not totally sure, but the book that I have sure resembles what they were showing in there. It seemed like something was wrong with it, as it was barely moving while under the feeder. I was actually out in the yard when I first saw it and had the hose to wash off some things. As I walked by it, it didn't seem to care about me being there. I finally took the hose and let a little spray, rain down on it, thinking that it might be thirsty, but it didn't like the rain, and ran off toward the fence. It stayed there for a while and finally came back out. Didn't keep up with it, so not sure where it finally got off to.