Previous
Male, Brown Headed Cowbird! by rickster549
Photo 3243

Male, Brown Headed Cowbird!

Not totally sure, but the book that I have sure resembles what they were showing in there. It seemed like something was wrong with it, as it was barely moving while under the feeder. I was actually out in the yard when I first saw it and had the hose to wash off some things. As I walked by it, it didn't seem to care about me being there. I finally took the hose and let a little spray, rain down on it, thinking that it might be thirsty, but it didn't like the rain, and ran off toward the fence. It stayed there for a while and finally came back out. Didn't keep up with it, so not sure where it finally got off to.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice clear capture ... interesting that it didn't fly away
March 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and details, interesting narrative.
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact