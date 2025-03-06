Sign up
Photo 3244
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Think it may have lost it's balance. It didn't fly from there, but just flapped it's wings an couple of times and then settled down. Did see that it looks like it's in the process of building a nest, so will be keeping an eye out for any babies.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10274
photos
158
followers
53
following
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th March 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
March 7th, 2025
