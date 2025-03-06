Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3244

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Think it may have lost it's balance. It didn't fly from there, but just flapped it's wings an couple of times and then settled down. Did see that it looks like it's in the process of building a nest, so will be keeping an eye out for any babies.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent.
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact