Previous
Photo 3248
Tufted Titmouse!
This guy actually flew up on a limb that was out in the open and sat there. Just needed it to turn my way a little bit.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10286
photos
158
followers
53
following
889% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th March 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
