Photo 3259
Bird, With No Name!
But I'm going to try and find out what it is. I know I've shot several of these, so should have it identified somewhere.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Rick
@rickster549
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st March 2025 12:10pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Rob Z
ace
This is so lovely with that combination of tones.
March 22nd, 2025
