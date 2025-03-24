Previous
Osprey Watching Over the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 3262

Osprey Watching Over the Waters!

Found this guy just sitting up there looking out over the water. Probably trying to get that late afternoon snack, as it was approaching sunset and probably bedtime.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
