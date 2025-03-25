Previous
Mr Squirrel Having a Snack! by rickster549
Mr Squirrel Having a Snack!

Almost looks like a cheese cracker or something similar, but not totally sure if that's what it is or not. But he did seem to be enjoying it.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Nice lighting it really emphasizes his bushy tail
March 26th, 2025  
