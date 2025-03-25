Sign up
Previous
Photo 3263
Mr Squirrel Having a Snack!
Almost looks like a cheese cracker or something similar, but not totally sure if that's what it is or not. But he did seem to be enjoying it.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th March 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Babs
ace
Nice lighting it really emphasizes his bushy tail
March 26th, 2025
