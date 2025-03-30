Previous
Bald Eagle After Take-off! by rickster549
Photo 3268

Bald Eagle After Take-off!

One from the other day after it had taken off from it's resting spot.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Allison Maltese ace
Nice BIF capture.
March 31st, 2025  
