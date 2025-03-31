Previous
Egret Walking Away With It's Reward! by rickster549
Egret Walking Away With It's Reward!

This guy was lucky enough to grab a crawfish out of the small pond. Guess it had to carry it up to higher ground in case it was dropped.
31st March 2025

Rick

