The White Tail Squirrel! by rickster549
Photo 3270

The White Tail Squirrel!

This guy jumped out in front of me as I was walking the trail this morning. At least he stopped for a few shots, before he ran off.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
