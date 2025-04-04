Sign up
Photo 3273
Rent-a-Goats, Taking a Break!
These goat are still out on this one property clearing the brush. They are for rent to do this job, for those people that don't won't to do it themselves.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6
1
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
3rd April 2025 9:57am
misc-rick365
gloria jones
Awww...Cute capture.
April 5th, 2025
