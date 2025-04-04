Previous
Rent-a-Goats, Taking a Break! by rickster549
Rent-a-Goats, Taking a Break!

These goat are still out on this one property clearing the brush. They are for rent to do this job, for those people that don't won't to do it themselves.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Awww...Cute capture.
April 5th, 2025  
