Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl!

Again, pretty sure it's mom. Baby was over in a part of the tree, that was almost impossible to get a shot. Took my eyes off of mom for just a second and then she was gone.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Rick

