Previous
Photo 3278
Just Like Water Off of a Ducks Back!
Or maybe a goose's back. It was doing the diving under and letting the water roll off of it's back.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th April 2025 3:23pm
Tags
birds-rick365
