Great Horned Owl Baby! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl Baby!

Still finding this kid hanging out in the nesting tree. Not sure how much longer it will be there. The way it's flapping around, I don't think it's going to be much longer.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Rick

