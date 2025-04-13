Sign up
Previous
Photo 3281
Great Horned Owl Mom!
At least I think that's who she is. She stays pretty close to the tree that the baby is in, most of the time, the same tree.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th April 2025 6:51pm
Tags
birds-rick365
