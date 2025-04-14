Sign up
Photo 3282
I Think Mom Is Finally Sitting on the Nest!
Looks like one of the adults is finally sitting on the nest, so hopefully, there will be babies before too much longer.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th April 2025 11:35am
Tags
birds-rick365
