Previous
Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Photo 3284

Little Blue Heron!

Just happened to notice this guy sitting up there on that limb while walking down to the owl tree. It was hanging out over the water, so it might have been looking for a snack down below.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact