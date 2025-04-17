Sign up
Photo 3285
Another Osprey Shot!
It's probably one of the ones that I've been seeing down at that big nest, This location is quite a ways from the nest, but I guess as the crow flys, or Osprey, it's not that far.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th April 2025 10:15am
Tags
birds-rick365
