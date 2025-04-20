Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Checking Things Out! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk Checking Things Out!

Saw this guy fly in front of me and then landed not too far away. So was able to move somewhat quietly to get the closest shot that I could.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Superb capture!
April 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
April 21st, 2025  
